Video: ITV presenter thinks Jurgen Klopp lookalike at England game was *really* the Liverpool manager

An ITV presenter seems to have been genuinely tricked by a Jurgen Klopp lookalike at the England game yesterday.

Watch below as Jonathan Swain talks about meeting Klopp at Wembley, noting how the German tactician was mixing with fans throughout the game…

Except it’s clearly not the actual Klopp, is it?

It’s a pretty good disguise, but you’d expect a professional journalist to be able to spot the difference!

I mean, just look at these other clips of what ‘Klopp’ was up to at the game…