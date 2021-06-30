Kevin de Bruyne ready to make injury decision ahead of Belgium v Italy in Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is ready to declare himself fit to play against Italy, according to De Morgen.

de Bruyne, who missed the start of the tournament through injury, was withdrawn from the field during Belgium’s 1-0 win over Portugal in the first Euro 2020 knockout round.

Tournament football is unforgiving, with games coming thick and fast. A player being withdrawn in any game immediately makes them a doubt for the next fixture.

However, as per De Morgen, de Bruyne may be available for Belgium when they face Italy on Friday, even if the Man City star is unlikely to be 100% fit.

The report claims that de Bruyne is ready to declare himself available, even if he needs to have pain injections in order to be involved against the Italians.

Sportartsen: ‘De Bruyne kan vrijdag spelen, desnoods met inspuiting’ https://t.co/APfcFtmUNG — De Morgen (@demorgen) June 30, 2021

While it’s noble from de Bruyne and you’d expect him to put his body on the line in this situation, you imagine the final decision will come down to the medical team.

