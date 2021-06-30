Liverpool and Bayern Munich to battle for Estonian wonderkid Matrix Einer

It’s always hard to tell how good a young player is when they play in a nation with a weaker domestic league, but if they are scoring at senior level then they must have something special about them.

17-year-old Estonian striker Matrix Einer is already in the first-team for Paide linnameeskond in the Estonian league and he’s already scored a couple of goals so it’s natural that there will be some attention from the bigger clubs.

He can play as a number 9 or in a more withdrawn role so he’s not just a goalscorer, and it appears Liverpool and Bayern Munich are leading the chase for his signature:

Big European clubs including #BayernMunich & #Liverpool are interested in #Paide Linnameeskond attacker Matrix Einer. The 17-year-old Estonian has a contract that expires in 2022, but as he is U23 will be subject to a tribunal. ???? — Albért Veiss (@AlVeissSport) June 26, 2021

If he can be signed for a tribunal fee with add-ons and incentives then it shouldn’t cost too much to get the deal done, while you have to think he would be an U23 option if he did arrive at Anfield.

He’s certainly one for the future rather than now, but it will be interesting to see if he wants to go for the big move straight away or if he would be better staying and playing senior football to help his development.