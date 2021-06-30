Major Kylian Mbappe transfer update for both Liverpool and Real Madrid

Neither Liverpool nor Real Madrid can afford a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to latest transfer rumours surrounding the France international.

Mbappe has been one of the finest footballers in the world for a number of years now, and he’s attracting plenty of headlines at the moment as he nears the final year of his contract at PSG.

It’s also been reported that the 22-year-old doesn’t want to commit his future to the Ligue 1 giants, so that should have the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid on alert.

There have been plenty of Liverpool transfer rumours linking Mbappe as a long-term target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, but the latest from L’Equipe is that neither LFC nor Madrid can afford the player this summer…

This will come as a disappointment to Liverpool fans, as they look in urgent need of more quality up front next season.

Both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino look a long way from their best, and Mbappe would represent a huge upgrade to help the Merseyside giants bounce back next season after such a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Real also surely need Mbappe as their next Galactico, with the former Monaco youngster perhaps ideal to give the Spanish giants their long-term heir to Cristiano Ronaldo.