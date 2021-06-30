“Light at the end of the tunnel” for Arsenal as they remain in talks over midfielder transfer

Arsenal are reportedly still locked in talks over a transfer deal for Anderlecht midfielder Alberti Sambi Lokonga.

According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, however, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Gunners in their pursuit of this talented young midfielder.

See below for the latest update from Terreur, as he states there is still no final agreement over a deal, with several details still to be sorted out…

Arsenal and Anderlecht: still locked in talks over Albert Sambi-Lokonga. They still haven’t found a final agreement. A discussion over bonuses, percentages, dots and commas. But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. #AFC pic.twitter.com/69xlQkREof — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 30, 2021

It seems Terreur thinks this could have a positive ending, however, and Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping their club can get through these final stages of negotiations.

Lokonga looks a superb young talent and could be an important addition to Arsenal’s midfield, giving them an upgrade on inconsistent and unreliable performers like Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Even Thomas Partey hasn’t quite been at his best in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far, so Lokonga could be an important addition to partner him in the middle of the park.