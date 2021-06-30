Menu

Chelsea expected to get opportunity to clinch stunning £90m signing

Chelsea are reportedly likely to get an opportunity to clinch the transfer of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Blues have long been linked with Lukaku and it seems Matt Law now expects Inter are likely to have to sell the Belgium international due to financial issues.

“I’m not convinced everything is over with Lukaku. Inter might still need to sell,” Law told a podcast.

This follows recent claims that Chelsea have been in touch with Lukaku himself to discuss terms, with the 28-year-old seemingly not ruling out a return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea need signings up front this summer after a lack of goals from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last season, while Tammy Abraham’s future is in major doubt.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal for Inter Milan

Lukaku has been in superb form for Inter so seems ideal to give CFC more firepower next season.

Despite winning the Champions League, Chelsea clearly need someone capable of netting 25-30 goals a season if they are to put in a stronger challenge for the Premier League title.

