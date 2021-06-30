Menu

Manchester United set to abandon €50M pursuit of Barcelona star after latest injury problem

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have cooled their interest in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, according to information provided by SPORT.

Dembele, who signed for Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in one of the most expensive transfers in football history, has struggled to kick-on from the early promise that he showed.

In no small part that has been down to continual injury problems. Dembele has shown a complete inability to stay fit for any prolonged period of time.

His latest injury problem, picked up while playing for France at Euro 2020, appears to have been a bridge too far from Manchester United’s perspective.

SPORT report that Man United were previously willing to pay €50M to get Dembele through the door, but no longer.

Ousmane Dembele France injury

Ousmane Dembele leaves the field injured for France

The report claims that Barcelona have accepted the probability that Dembele will not be sold this summer, which backs them into a corner.

Dembele is out of contract in the summer of 2022, meaning he can negotiate as a free agent as soon as the January transfer window.

With the 24-year-old currently injured, the likelihood of selling him for any considerable amount is slim.

Either they convince him to renew his contract or lose him on a free.

