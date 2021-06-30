Man United identify Bayern Munich star as possible Paul Pogba replacement

According to recent reports, Manchester United have identified Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka as a possible long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

That’s according to football journalist Christian Falk, who works for German outlet BILD.

Goretzka, 26, joined Bayern Munich in 2016 following a free transfer from domestic rivals Schalke.

Since arriving at the Allianz Arena, the commanding midfielder has gone on to feature in 112 matches, in all competitions.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s most physical and industrious defensive midfielders, Goretzka’s exploits at the heart of Bayern Munich’s midfield have contributed to the side lifting eight major trophies since his arrival, five years ago.

However, with just 12-months left on his current deal and no signs of renewal, there are growing concerns that the Germany international could move on.

Well, according to Falk, one club paying close attention to the 26-year-old’s current situation is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

Falk claims that in an attempt to plan for the possible departure of current midfielder Pogba, United’s hierarchy have identified the Bayern Munich man as the ideal replacement.