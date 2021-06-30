Man United tell agents of world-class star that they want ace to replace Paul Pogba in risky transfer admission

Manchester United have reportedly already taken steps as they wish to replace Paul Pogba, with Florian Plettenberg of SPORT1 shedding some light on the message they’ve sent to Leon Goretzka and his reps.

Plettenberg, a chief reporter for German publication SPORT1, has offered some more detail on the Red Devils’ interest in Goretzka after he was first named as a replacement for Pogba by Bild earlier today.

The SPORT1 man has now found that ‘bosses’ of United have informed the management of Goretzka that they wish to replace Pogba in a phone call, in a pretty risky transfer strategy by the Red Devils.

Plettenberg adds that Goretzka, who has been at Bayern since the summer of 2018, is listening to offers but wishes to stay in Munich as he ‘loves the club’.

Goretzka arrived in Bavaria on a free transfer and it seems smart to listen to offers with his contract expiring next summer, per the club, as himself and his representatives will at least need to test the waters just to ensure they get the terms they deserve from the Bundesliga powerhouses.

Update #Goretzka: The bosses of #MUFC told his management in the phone call that they want to replace @paulpogba. He will probably leave the club. But next to @ManUtd there are other clubs from ??????? interested in him. Next to #Barca and #RealMadrid. @SPORT1 https://t.co/Ej4io0Mjtz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 30, 2021

Perhaps the Red Devils have went all-out with their admission to the Goretzka environment on Pogba as they’ll have to battle other English clubs and mammoth sides Barcelona and Real Madrid for the ace.

Box-to-box machine Goretzka would undoubtedly be a fine addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but some fans may not favour the 26-year-old over Pogba and won’t like the strategy to lure the ace.

In reportedly telling Goretzka’s agents that they intend to move on from Pogba with the Germany international, they risk unsettling a player whose had his future heavily speculated on since he returned to United, all for someone who doesn’t actually wish to leave his current club as it is.