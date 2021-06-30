Manchester United and Arsenal set to miss out on striker with RB Leipzig transfer on the verge

Manchester United and Arsenal are set to miss out on the signing of Frankfurt striker Andre Silva, according to Todo Fichajes.

Silva was one of the most prolific strikers in Europe last season, scoring 28 goals in 32 league appearances.

Having failed to impress at AC Milan, there were question marks as to whether the striker would reach the levels expected of him when he was starring for Porto in his early 20s.

However, Silva has since quashed those doubts, and as per Todo Fichajes, earned admirers in Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

MORE: Manchester United set to abandon €50M pursuit of Barcelona star after latest injury problem

Unfortunately for all of the aforementioned, the report notes that Silva will not be signing for any of them. Instead, the Portugal international is on his way to RB Leipzig.

Todo Fichajes report that Silva has made the decision to remain in Germany, where he has played the best football of his career to date.

RB Leipzig will pay Frankfurt €23M [£19.75M], as per the report, which seems a little on the low side following the successful campaign he enjoyed.

