Medical due: Arsenal overcome problem to agree deal to sign Nuno Tavares for £7m

It’s always interesting when a rumour gathers pace from nowhere and a deal suddenly looks set to go through.

Nuno Tavares had been linked with an exit from Benfica this summer but the rumours about Arsenal were much more recent, yet a report from Goal has indicated that the transfer is now set to go through.

There was an issue in the negotiations that has now been overcome, so it’s expected that the £7m transfer will go through as long as he completes his medical without any issues.

He’s a pacey left-back who loves to get forward and he should be the backup for Kieran Tierney next season, while he’s not a regular for Benfica so he’s still an unknown quantity in many ways.

Realistically he’s only going to play when Tierney is hurt or needs a rest, but it will be interesting to see how he develops.