According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Billy Gilmour is set to undergo a medical with Norwich on Thursday as Chelsea edge closer to formalising one of their highest-profile loan switches this summer.

Percy reports that Norwich, who have won promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, are seen as the ‘best club’ for Gilmour’s development.

That is due to the expressive brand of football that Daniel Farke plays with the Canaries and also the fact that Gilmour should be able to land an important role with their first-team for the season.

Gilmour shined in his only appearance at the Euros, which was a controlling display against England, unfortunately the 20-year-old and Scotland could never benefit from that momentum as the ace later tested positive for Covid-19.

The central midfielder contracting the Coronavirus strain that has thrust the world into a pandemic over the last 18 months, also led to club teammates Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolating for England.

Gilmour has showcased serious quality as he’s broken into the Chelsea first-team over the last two seasons, but a loan move looks to be the only option due to sporadic chances at Stamford Bridge.

The Scotsman was finding it hard enough to land minutes at senior level due to competition in midfield, but his prospects were made even slimmer when Thomas Tuchel arrived and switched Chelsea to a back three/five, which of course takes a body out of midfield.

Gilmour made 11 first-team appearances for the Blues last season in a campaign that was also hindered by a knee injury.