Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez shows support for England after Euro 2020 win over Germany

England National Team
Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez has shown her support for England after their Euro 2020 win over Germany yesterday.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored the goals that sent Gareth Southgate’s side through to the quarter-finals in a classic encounter at Wembley yesterday evening.

Cortez is well known for being a Barcelona and Lionel Messi super-fan, but even she got caught up in the England hype yesterday…

Cortez can also be seen celebrating a recent Argentina victory on her Instagram page, in a typically racy post…

