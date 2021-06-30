Football fans have been left completely enraged after Sky Sports published their player ratings for the England team after the historic win against Germany in the Euros last night.

To the shock of football enthusiasts that aren’t even supporters of England or Manchester United, Luke Shaw was handed a rating of 6 despite turning in a solid performance at left wing-back.

Kyle Walker and Declan Rice were also disrespected with a 6 in a bizarre assessment of the trio’s performances, which has now left some to question the credibility and football knowledge of Sky Sports.

Shaw was accused of offering ‘nothing going forward’ until he notched the assist which led to Raheem Sterling firing the Three Lions ahead.

Shaw, who was also one of or if not the best left-backs in the Premier League last season, also kept Joshua Kimmich at bay which is no easy feat.

Supporters joked that Jose Mourinho ‘must be behind’ the ratings, in reference to the rift between the pair after Shaw was shunned by the Portuguese during the legendary manager’s time at United.

Sterling 9?

Pickford 9?

Grealish 8? Any unsung #ENG players? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 30, 2021

This is the explanation of Shaw’s rating, which can be read here:

“Talk about picking your moment! Had offered nothing going forward prior to setting up England’s breakthrough.”

“Lack of adventure typified England’s performance, but the bottom line is a clean sheet, an assist and a place in the last eight.”

Here is how some football fans have reacted to the woefully misjudged assessment:

Shaw 6??? Mourinho must be behind these ratings… https://t.co/vYQCe2JW1A — Angie (@angiexxunited98) June 30, 2021

Luke shaw-6. Who did these ratings, Jose Mourinho? — Michael Webb (@MichaelCJWebb) June 30, 2021

Harry Maguire 7 & Luke Shaw 6 completely invalidates this entire article. — ? (@utdrobbo) June 30, 2021

Luke Shaw 6?? This is why I don’t rate sky sports anymore smh https://t.co/exJYsyMlY7 — Riyad (@RiyadHaque) June 30, 2021

Shaw 6? Is Mourinho working at Sky Sports? https://t.co/SlvDqBgLG7 — D G (@happygilmoreuk) June 30, 2021

Luke shaw 6 ???? Whoever rated these is smoking spice — ThisMyG4merT4g (@GarethCartmell1) June 30, 2021

Luke shaw 6?? Assist for Sterling, he won the ball back burst into midfield and played in grealish to cross for kane. All of that on top of nullifying any threat from Kimmich down that side. https://t.co/poCjGACEyR — Tom Smith (@TomSmit20462965) June 30, 2021

Shaw 6???? Who done these ratings ????????? pic.twitter.com/lthIDUJUmq — Martin Ricketts (@martin1ricketts) June 30, 2021

Wing-backs Shaw and Walker were arguably are most important and best performers last night so it’s very surprising to see that the duo have actually been valued the lowest for their efforts.