Official: Everton confirm appointment of Rafa Benitez on three-year deal

Everton have officially confirmed the appointment of Rafa Benitez on a three-year deal, via a statement on their club website.

Rafa is not such a popular figure in the blue half of Merseyside as a result of his past affiliations with arch-rivals Liverpool.

However, with the Toffees in need of a new manager following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, Benitez has been identified as the right man to take them forward, with the appointment being officially announced on Wednesday afternoon.

We can confirm Rafael Benitez has been appointed as our new manager. — Everton (@Everton) June 30, 2021

Benitez is one of the most experienced and decorated managers who was available this summer. You can see why Everton have made the decision to get him through the door, even if it were against the will of some of the fan base.

Included in the club statement on Everton’s official website are comments from Rafa himself, who reveals his delight to have become the new manager at Goodison Park.

“I am delighted to be joining Everton. Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the Club and their desire to bring success to this historic Club.”

“I believe this is a Club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great Club achieve its ambitions.”

Ultimately, his time as Liverpool manager will be swiftly forgotten if he were to lead Everton to glory.

The stage is set, Rafa…

