Champions League giants open talks over transfer of Manchester United star

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly held some discussions over a transfer swoop for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Despite PSG already bringing in Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer, it seems they’re still keen to strengthen in midfield with a move for Pogba, according to Foot Mercato.

It remains to be seen how realistic it is for PSG to wrap up a deal for Pogba, with the report also mentioning his former club Juventus as potential suitors.

MORE: Jesse Lingard will only leave Man Utd for ONE club

Pogba is also in fine form at the moment, having been one of France’s key players at Euro 2020, despite their surprise exit at the hands of Switzerland.

The 28-year-old also showed some of his best form for Man Utd last season, so is surely in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the new campaign.

Having said that, the Red Devils are not in the strongest position here, with Pogba now into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

PSG could be a tempting destination for Pogba right now as they’re surely more likely than United to win major trophies in the next few years.

This comes as MUFC have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who could potentially be a decent replacement for Pogba in the middle of the park…