Photo: Arsenal confirm first-team player is unhurt after nasty looking car crash

You always have to worry when you see a car that’s been flipped over or on its side, but thankfully it appears that Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is unhurt after he was involved in a car crash this morning.

Per The Athletic, it’s described as a multi-vehicle incident where a car ended up on its side, but it’s not actually clear if that was the car he was travelling in or another one.

Thankfully it appears he’s been checked over by the club doctor and he may be a bit shaken up, but it appears he’s not seriously injured after the crash:

A car belonging to Ainsley Maitland-Niles was involved in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning between junctions 24 and 25 of the M25. Arsenal have confirmed that Maitland-Niles, 23, was unhurt in the incident. More on @TheAthleticUK #AFC https://t.co/8zrfXoOM2n — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) June 30, 2021

There’s no update on anyone else who was involved but it appears everyone is okay, and that’s all you can really ask for after incidents like this.