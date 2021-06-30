Menu

Photo: Great news for Arsenal fans as young star appears to be in the first-team plans for next season

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta has shown a willingness to get some of the young players into the first team, but it always felt like he was holding back a little with Folarin Balogun.

He mainly featured in the Europa League where he scored twice and added an assist in only 63 minutes of action, while he also had a record of one goal in every two games for the U23 side.

There will be plenty of hope that he’s given a chance to impress in the Premier League next season, and this is a pretty clear sign that he’s going to be seen as part of the first-team group:

Perhaps it will be a case of him getting some chances in pre-season games before deciding what to do next, but hopefully he’s able to show what he can do at the senior level.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano gives Man United fan the trademark “Here We Go” treatment
How Manchester City could lineup after completing £88m signing of Jack Grealish
Jadon Sancho to Man United reported as a “done deal” and timescale given for contract signing
More Stories Folarin Balogun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.