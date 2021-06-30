Menu

Prince William celebrations during England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany are genuinely brilliant

England enjoyed a memorable 2-0 win over Germany last night as they progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, and Prince William was loving it as much as everyone else!

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane saw England end their torrid record against Germany in major international tournaments, with Gareth Southgate’s side now set to take on Ukraine in their next game.

As you can see in the image above and the screen grab below, Prince William was at Wembley and showed his passion and pride for his country with these brilliant celebrations…

Prince William celebrates England scoring vs Germany in their Euro 2020 win

Prince William clearly loves his football and can often be seen at big games, and it’s nice to see him losing it as much as everyone else in the country was yesterday!

On a more general note, Wembley was absolutely rocking yesterday and it’s just a reminder of how much we’ve missed having large crowds at games in the 2020/21 season.

The scenes of celebration were amazing, and it’s barely worth thinking about how different this match would have been without any supporters present.

