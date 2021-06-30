“Tell your son to be less arrogant!” Extraordinary row erupts between families of French national team stars

An extraordinary row has reportedly erupted in the French national team’s camp after their shock elimination from Euro 2020 this week.

Les Bleus were one of the favourites to win this summer’s tournament after their World Cup success in 2018, but they were surprisingly beaten on penalties by Switzerland on Monday night.

According to reports in France, the mother of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has now been causing something of a storm by attacking his French team-mates and making her frustrations clear to their families.

In what must be hugely embarrassing for Rabiot, his mother Veronique is said to have spoken to Kylian Mbappe’s parents, urging them to tell their son to be less “arrogant”.

Rabiot’s mother is also reported to have laid into Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after the loss against Switzerland.

This follows Pogba and Rabiot also seeming to clash with each other on the pitch during the game, with the mood clearly not at all good in Didier Deschamps’ squad.

If England think they’ve had problems with team unity in the past, this French side are making all other previous rows look mild by comparison!