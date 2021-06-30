Menu

Video: Moving moment between Raheem Sterling and his kid after England heroics vs Germany

There was a lovely moment between Raheem Sterling and his kid after England’s win over Germany in Euro 2020.

Sterling scored the opening goal for the Three Lions in this memorable victory that sent Gareth Southgate’s side through to the quarter-finals…

Sterling has had his critics for his England performances down the years, but he’s really taken his game to another level with a superb showing at Euro 2020 so far.

The Manchester City forward fully deserved to enjoy every minute of this as he celebrated with family after the game.

