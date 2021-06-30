Video: Fans spot Gareth Southgate appearing to deal bizarre snub to England star after Germany win

Some fans have been sharing a video clip on Twitter that appears to show Gareth Southgate snubbing Dominic Calvert-Lewin after England’s win over Germany yesterday.

To be honest, this was probably a perfectly innocent misunderstanding, but it does look a little odd seeing Southgate hug everyone else before bizarrely overlooking the invitation of an embrace from Calvert-Lewin…

Could there be a bit of an issue between the pair? It does seem noteworthy that the Everton ace has had such a limited role at Euro 2020 so far, despite a superb season at club level.

One to keep an eye on, perhaps…