In yet another turnaround for Tottenham Hotspur in their hunt for a new manager, the Telegraph (subscription required) now report that the club are in fact set to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as boss.

The Telegraph state that Spurs have now closed their interview process, in a sign that seems to cement the idea that Nuno has been picked for the role.

It’s detailed that talks continued with the 47-year-old this week, despite suggestions that they’d lose out on yet another managerial candidate with Fenerbahce also eyeing Nuno.

Nuno left Wolves at the end of last season following four solid seasons in charge of the Wanderers which included immediate promotion and back-to-back seventh places finishes in the Premier League.

Some Spurs fans already voiced their concerns over appointing the Portuguese when links first emerged, whilst the defensive-minded selection directly contradicts what Daniel Levy promised.

With the Telegraph noting that Spurs failed in efforts to land Antonio Conte, Erik ten Hag, Gennaro Gattuso, Paulo Fonseca and even former boss Mauricio Pochettino, maybe they should just capitalise on Nuno whilst they have the chance.

Whilst the former goalkeeper doesn’t have the attacking mindset that they initially desired, after so many snubs someone with solid experience in the Premier League like Nuno may not be the worst.