Three new signings and a key renewal: Spurs look to be active after Espirito Santo appointment

It’s always tough for a club to be active in the transfer market when the managerial situation is up in the air, so there will be plenty of Spurs fans who are now hoping that they spring into life after the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The big question will be what this means for Harry Kane but that’s never going to be sorted until after the Euros at least, yet there is some good news on the horizon for the fans if these moves come off:

Tottenham director Paratici now at work for Nuno. Levy still intentioned to keep Harry Kane. ?? #THFC Son expected to extend his contract soon. Talks ongoing with Bologna for Tomiyasu offering €18m [add ons included]. Spurs have also J. Koundé and J. Andersen in their list. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

Son demonstrated last season that he’s in the conversation when you talk about the best forwards in the Premier League, so keeping him around will be crucial if Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are missing from the team next season.

In terms of adding a new defender than Jules Kounde would be an incredible signing from Sevilla if they could pull that off, while Andersen would be seen as more of a budget option if the Tomiyasu deal falls through.

The Japanese star can play as the center back, a holding midfielder or as a right-back so that versatility would be useful, while he also played in over 30 games last season so that reliability is also important.

You also have to expect that Nuno will have his own targets so the Portuguese market will need to be looked at, but finally it looks like they can build to the new season.