Ukraine forward ruled out of Euro 2020 through injury ahead of England quarter-final clash

England’s quarter-final opponents Ukraine have suffered an injury blow ahead of Saturday’s contest.

With Gareth Southgate’s men having beaten Germany 2-0 at Wembley, they knew that they would be facing the winners of Sweden vs Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Thanks to a 121st minute goal from striker Artem Dovbyk, Ukraine ensured it would be them making the trip to Rome to face England, a game in which they will be major underdogs.

However, Sweden’s Marcus Danielson, in the act of being sent off in the game, has left Ukraine a man short for their upcoming contest with the Three Lions.

As you can probably tell by the image above, Artem Besedin, who is usually used as an impact subsitute by manager Andriy Shevchenko, will play no part in the game against England.

The Sun report that Besedin has returned back to the Ukraine for treatment and will play no further part at Euro 2020, even if they are able to beat England and progress to the semis.

It’s a blow for Ukraine, but without wanting to add insult to injury, Shevchenko will probably just be thankful that it wasn’t the left leg of Andriy Yarmolenko…

