Video: Brilliant footage shows Liverpool skipper Henderson celebrating England goal while waiting to be subbed on

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson’s preparations to enter the field as a substitute yesterday evening were interrupted by a Harry Kane goal.

With Henderson having missed the latter stages of the season through injury, there was a major question mark as to whether the Liverpool midfielder would be able to compete in the Euro 2020 tournament at all.

However, the 31-year-old was named in Southgate’s final England squad for the competition, which suggested that he would be in the necessary condition to play some part at some point.

While Henderson is yet to get the nod from the beginning at Euro 2020 to date, he was introduced as a substitute during England’s win over Germany yesterday – if, slightly later than planned.

WATCH: Moving moment between Raheem Sterling and his kid after England heroics vs Germany

Jordan Henderson battles with Mats Hummels during his cameo against Germany

Henderson was fully kitted-out on the sidelines and ready to enter the action as England drove forwards towards Manuel Neuer’s goal, with Harry Kane then finding the back of the net.

Hendo couldn’t help but spring into celebration, wheeling away before turning back to throw his arms around manager Southgate. This is pure passion from the England star.

Is football ACTUALLY coming home? The British headlines after the win over Germany told that many are daring to dream!

