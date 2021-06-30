Leeds United fans have been left in awe as clips of ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ Kalvin Phillips absolutely smashing Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz during England’s win against Germany have emerged.

The first moment, which has been shared by Total Leeds, shows Phillips sending Havertz straight to the floor as the Peacocks maestro came in and won a 50/50 on the left side, right on the touchline.

Havertz, who scored the winner for Chelsea in the Champions League final, had a little bit of a breather on the floor as he tried to recover.

In the second clip that was shared by a fan in response to the initial post from Total Leeds, a ball was played into midfield, which Thomas Muller laid off to Havertz.

Just as the attacker looked to get control of the ball, Phillips slid down and sent the ball back into Germany’s half with a powerful slide tackle that left the ball looping in the air.

That wasn’t even the only time that Phillips stuck a hard tackle on Havertz:

Marcelo Bielsa will be as delighted as the Leeds fanbase as Phillips continues to impress for the Three Lions, he thoroughly deserves to retain his spot in the starting lineup.