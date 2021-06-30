Menu

Video: Zinedine Zidane shows some classy touches as he joins in a kickabout with his sons

There are some retired players that you just know could still play at a high level if they wanted to, and Zinedine Zidane is the embodiment of class being permanent.

Some footage has emerged of him playing in a small-sided game, and some of these touches and moments of class are just brilliant to see:

He’s currently out of work after leaving Real Madrid in the summer, but you have to wonder if he could be in the frame for the France job after their disastrous showing at Euro 2020.

