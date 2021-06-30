Menu

West Ham star looks poised for exit as squad number lined up at his new club

West Ham FC
Posted by

There are many things that indicate that a transfer could be close, but if a player is talking about squad numbers at a new club then you know things are getting serious.

A move to Lazio would be a return to familiar surroundings for Felipe Anderson after he initially joined West Ham from the Serie A giants, and the latest reports suggest he could be on his way back.

He fell out of favour at West Ham after an excellent first season and a loan move to Porto didn’t bring much success last year, so an exit looks like the best option for him at this point.

There may be a sticking point on the fee as Lazio want to pay around €5m and West Ham hope to double that, while it also sounds like the number 7 shirt is ready and waiting for him in Rome.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford deletes ANOTHER Jadon Sancho tweet
Leicester City make contact over beating Arsenal to Bundesliga star
Video: Leeds United maestro Kalvin Phillips absolutely clattered Chelsea star twice as England beat Germany in Euros clash

At this point it appears that he will be on his way out if a fee can be agreed, while there’s little sign of West Ham trying to keep him around.

More Stories Felipe Anderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.