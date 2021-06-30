Menu

Wolves’ transfer demands for Rui Patricio reported

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio is out of contract next summer and following his situation closely appears to be new Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

Patricio, 33, joined Wolves in 2018 after making a £16.2m switch from Sporting Lisbon.

Since arriving from Portugal, the experienced goalkeeper has gone on to feature in 127 matches, in all competitions, racking up 37 clean sheets, along the way.

However, with his contract now edging ever closer to expiring next summer, there have been recent suggestions the 33-year-old could move away from England.

One club heavily linked with making a summer move has been Italian side Roma.

Now managed by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mourinho, the Portuguese gaffer is understood to be keen on signing his reliable compatriot.

In light of Roma’s proposed interest, according to BBC reporter Simon Stone, Wolves’ hierarchy is demanding at least £13m for the gifted shot-stopper.

