Manchester United fans and the football world were sent into override after a tweet from the official account of Marcus Rashford announced the Red Devils’ signing of Jadon Sancho.

After England booked a spot in the Quarter-Finals of the Euros with a win against Germany, which includes the simplest route to the final any team could’ve asked for, Rashford replied to a fan.

One Welsh Manchester United supporter asked Rashford to ‘announce Sancho’, to which the 23-year-old replied ‘Yes x’ in a tweet that has now been deleted by the star.

Rashford is currently alongside Sancho as part of the Three Lions’ squad for the Euros, though the duo have been handed little action by Gareth Southgate.

The post, which has now been labelled the product of a ‘hack’ by Rashford, comes after the Telegraph (subscription required) reported that United will formally agree a deal for Sancho this week.

Marcus Rashford (announces?) Jadon Sancho to #MUFC. Reckon he’s had a few drinks after that England result? pic.twitter.com/nwNfJptGFZ — Joe Lyons (@JoeLyonsJourno) June 29, 2021

The homemade Manchester United star has since branded the post the results of a ‘hack’:

A little hack and I’m back. Morning all ????????? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 30, 2021

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Rashford play a role when the Red Devils look to officially announce the capture of Sancho given the close bond the attackers share, as seen in moments like this.