Arsenal target signs new contract which removes €35m clause

His Sweden team just fell short against Ukraine at Euro 2020, but Alexander Isak had a brilliant tournament and he’s certainly sealed his reputation as being one of the brightest young strikers in Europe just now.

He made the move to Borussia Dortmund at such a young age so it wasn’t a total surprise that he needed more time to develop, but he bounced back with a productive loan spell in Holland and he’s now excelling for Real Sociedad in La Liga.

His performances this summer have naturally led to some interest and Arsenal had been strongly linked with a transfer, but that now looks unlikely after the news that he’s signed a new contract:

Alexander Isak has signed a new contract with Real Sociedad until June 2026. Borussia Dortmund €35m clause has been bought out. ????? #RealSociedad — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2021

Removing that clause from Dortmund is massive for the Basque side as they will have plenty of money to spend after losing Jadon Sancho, while Erling Haaland will eventually leave and Isak could’ve been seen as a cheap replacement with the ability to step into those shoes.

It’s not clear at this point if the new deal comes with a reasonable release clause but that will likely leak next summer when the inevitable transfer rumours spring up again.