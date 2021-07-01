Aston Villa remain determined to sign Arsenal star after latest £30m bid was rejected

Aston Villa remain determined to sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

Smith Rowe established himself as a key figure for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners last campaign.

The 20-year-old has a bright future ahead, but as is mentioned in the report by the Mirror, there’s just two years left to run on his Arsenal contract.

That’s a situation that Aston Villa are looking to take advantage of, with their latest £30m offer having been turned down by the Gunners.

While Arsenal have rebuffed all attempts from Villa to sign Smith Rowe so far, the Mirror’s belief is that they will keep on trying.

Arsenal will understandably be unwilling to part ways with one of their most promising young players, but Villa must have been given hope of striking a deal, else they’d have given up by now.

With the bidding already as high as £30m, it’ll be interesting to see just how much Villa would be prepared to pay to sign Smith Rowe.

