Leicester City are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in Sassuolo and Italy winger Domenico Berardi this summer.

The Foxes could do with bringing in some new attacking players this summer, with Berardi perhaps ideal to link up with new addition Patson Daka up front.

Despite winning the FA Cup last season, Leicester once again narrowly missed out on a top four spot, so it seems essential for the club to keep on strengthening and showing ambition in the transfer market.

Berardi has caught the eye with the Italian national team at Euro 2020 and could be a fine purchase, with Liverpool and AC Milan also monitoring his situation.

It remains to be seen if Leicester can beat these big names to the signing of the 26-year-old, but there’s every reason for him to be tempted by the move to the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers is putting an exciting team together, and Berardi looks an ideal fit for the Northern Irishman’s style of play.