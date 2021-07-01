Carlo Ancelotti wants to take Man United ace to Real Madrid for €15m – He Failed to sign him for Everton

Man United appear to be making some big moves this summer, but it may mean that a few fringe players will need to leave to balance the books slightly.

They do need to find an alternative at right-back for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he can’t play in every game, so Diogo Dalot should be a solid option in that role and he would also offer a more attacking threat when needed.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates him so a loan move to AC Milan was sanctioned last season, but he did enough there to suggest he’s good enough to play a role at the highest level.

Football Italia have quoted Calciomercato in saying that Milan are hoping to bring him back on a loan deal with an option to buy, but United would prefer a permanent exit and Real Madrid are now an option.

It’s believed that Carlo Ancelotti wanted him for Everton last season and he would push for a €15m move to take him to the Bernabeu, but Real do have plenty of options on either side of their defence so it’s hard to see where he fits in.

Lucas Vazquez signed a new deal, Dani Carvajal will start when he’s fit and Alvaro Odriozola is still on the books, while Mendy and Marcelo fight it out over the starting role on the left so it’s not an obvious need.

That will chance if players are sold while Marcelo must be close to retirement and Vazquez could be returned to his role as a right-winger, so it’s one to keep an eye on.