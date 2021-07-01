Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich is reportedly confident of completing a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

According to latest transfer rumours surrounding the Norway international, Blues owner Abramovich has the belief that his club can win this huge transfer battle against the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It seems Abramovich is personally making Haaland a top priority for Chelsea, with the wealthy Russian now optimistic that his extra efforts will be enough to bring the talented young goal machine to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side could do with a quality signing up front, with Timo Werner not really having the desired impact in his first season in England.

Elsewhere, both Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud could be leaving Chelsea, so there’s definitely the need to bring in Haaland or another of their targets in that area of the pitch.

CFC have also been strongly linked with the likes of Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Robert Lewandowski in recent times.

Haaland would arguably be the best of the bunch, however, with the 20-year-old scoring a remarkable 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season.