Contact made: Paratici’s connections could help Spurs sign Barcelona star this summer

When it comes to recruitment of course you want to appoint someone who has plenty of knowledge about players in world football, but sometimes having some great connections can be just as useful.

Fabio Paratici is Spurs’ new Sporting Director and he’ll have some useful connections from his time at Juventus, while Miralem Pjanic was one of the players that he’ll know from his time with the Italian giants.

He moved to Barcelona last summer before Ronald Koeman took over and it was clearly a horrible move for him as he barely played, and a report from Sport has indicated that he’s one player they are desperate to get out the door this summer.

Spurs are heavily linked with a move for him, and it’s thought it would be a two-year loan move although Barca would probably still need to take on some of his salary to allow the move to happen.

He’s a tidy and creative midfielder who could dominate games in the Premier League in the right system so he would be an interesting signing, but there’s also interest from the two Milan sides.

Sport claim that Paratici has been in contact about that potential loan move, so this is one to watch over the next couple of weeks.