Juventus director gives update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, ‘no signal’ of imminent departure

Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has revealed that there is nothing to indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving this summer, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Ronaldo’s contract with Juve expires in the summer of 2022, so there’s a possibility the club would look to cash-in while the Portuguese superstar still has resale potential.

Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes are in the process of deciding whether he wants to continue with The Old Lady or move elsewhere.

There’s plenty more time in the transfer window and thus plenty of opportunity for a move away from Juve to materialise, but as thing stand, there doesn’t appear to be anything to suggest he’ll be leaving.

That’s the view of Juventus director Federico Cherubini, anyway, who is quoted by Fabrizio Romano saying:

“We’ve currently received no signal from Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Same from our side. We’re happy to have Cristiano back with us once the new season will start.”

There are very few clubs on the planet who could afford Ronaldo’s wages, which complicates his departure from the Italian giants, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

