Menu

Juventus director gives update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, ‘no signal’ of imminent departure

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has revealed that there is nothing to indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving this summer, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Ronaldo’s contract with Juve expires in the summer of 2022, so there’s a possibility the club would look to cash-in while the Portuguese superstar still has resale potential.

Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes are in the process of deciding whether he wants to continue with The Old Lady or move elsewhere.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo and agent mulling over potential summer move away from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates for Portugal after scoring against France

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United confirm a deal has been agreed with Borussia Dortmund over Jadon Sancho
Marcus Rashford sends message to Jadon Sancho after Manchester United transfer is officially announced
Former Premier League ace names the change he expects Southgate to make for England vs Ukraine

There’s plenty more time in the transfer window and thus plenty of opportunity for a move away from Juve to materialise, but as thing stand, there doesn’t appear to be anything to suggest he’ll be leaving.

That’s the view of Juventus director Federico Cherubini, anyway, who is quoted by Fabrizio Romano saying:

“We’ve currently received no signal from Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Same from our side. We’re happy to have Cristiano back with us once the new season will start.”

There are very few clubs on the planet who could afford Ronaldo’s wages, which complicates his departure from the Italian giants, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.