Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing up a potential double transfer raid on Chelsea this summer.

The Eagles are looking ready to make a number of changes to their squad this summer as they prepare to hire Patrick Vieira as their manager to replace Roy Hodgson.

Vieira could reportedly be given as much as £80million to spend on new signings, while four big names are being tipped to leave Selhurst Park.

According to The Athletic, two players in Palace’s sights are youthful Chelsea pair Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi.

It remains to be seen if these deals will go through, but it seems likely that the Blues will be looking to loan them out or sell them this summer.

Both players have been loaned out already by Chelsea in the past, and it would be interesting to see what impact they could make in the Premier League.