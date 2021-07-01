Crystal Palace missed out on main managerial target after failing to promise the signing of a genuine GAMECHANGER

Most footballers who come through elite academies tend to be physically gifted and technically sound, but there are so many of them that they fail to stand out.

Every now and then there are players who just don’t fit the mould at all, but their ability to change a game with sheer power and physicality means they will always be an attractive prospect to many clubs.

Adama Traore is the perfect example as his ability to run with the ball and tear defences apart is awesome to see, but he really does lack an end product so he can be utterly frustrating at the same time.

A report from This is Futbol has indicated that he was touted for a move to Crystal Palace this summer if Nuno Espirito Santo got the job, but the order of those signings was a sticking point and that’s why the manager eventually turned down the role.

He basically wanted the deal to sign Traore in place before he would commit to the role while Palace wanted him in place first, while you can only imagine how terrifying a team with both Traore and Zaha would’ve been to defend against.