FOUR players set to leave Crystal Palace in major squad overhaul

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking set to part with as many as four first-team players in a major squad overhaul this summer.

There’s been talk of Palace appointing Patrick Vieira as their new manager to replace Roy Hodgson, with the French tactician set to be handed around £80million to spend on new signings.

That could be just as well, as four big names are reportedly set to leave Selhurst Park – Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Patrick van Aanholt, and James McCarthy.

These are all experienced figures who’ve had key roles with the Eagles in recent times, so the club will no doubt need to give Vieira sufficient funds to replace them.

Van Aanholt was strongly linked with Arsenal back in January but ended up staying with Palace until the end of the season, even if he is now set to move on.

The report from The Athletic adds that the club will look to offer Gary Cahill a new contract.