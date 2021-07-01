Video: Declan Rice shows unreal passion as he desperately tries to join England celebrations despite injury

You absolutely love to see this passion from West Ham’s Declan Rice as he desperately tries to join the celebrations in England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany.

Watch the video clip below as Rice is clearly struggling to keep up with his team-mates before having to eventually give up and lie down with a bad case of cramp…

Rice has been a key player for England this summer, and the 22-year-old is becoming more and more of a leader and warrior in this Three Lions side.

Hammers fans can be very proud of their player, though it might not stop the transfer gossip surrounding his future coming in thick and fast for the rest of this summer.