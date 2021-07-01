Video: Hilarious moment Spanish TV channel counts down the final seconds before Messi’s Barcelona contract expires

This is absolutely essential viewing.

El Chiringuito are known for being a bit overly dramatic, and they take it to new levels in the video below as they literally count down the final seconds before Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract expires…

That is absolutely sensational television. My god. What a way to announce the expiration of Messi's contract pic.twitter.com/fmayfR2umJ — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 30, 2021

Messi is now one of a number of free agents on the market as of today, though it’s still widely expected that he’ll be signing a new Barcelona contract.

The Argentine has been linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, however, so could this really be the end of his time at the Nou Camp?