Menu

Video: Hilarious moment Spanish TV channel counts down the final seconds before Messi’s Barcelona contract expires

FC Barcelona
Posted by

This is absolutely essential viewing.

El Chiringuito are known for being a bit overly dramatic, and they take it to new levels in the video below as they literally count down the final seconds before Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract expires…

Messi is now one of a number of free agents on the market as of today, though it’s still widely expected that he’ll be signing a new Barcelona contract.

The Argentine has been linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, however, so could this really be the end of his time at the Nou Camp?

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.