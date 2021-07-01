Menu

Former Premier League ace names the change he expects Southgate to make for England vs Ukraine

Former Manchester United ace Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the change he expects England manager Gareth Southgate to make for the upcoming Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

The Three Lions enjoyed a memorable 2-0 win over Germany in their last game, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane giving the team victory at Wembley.

Southgate initially named a very defensive-looking line up, but the introduction of Jack Grealish from the bench made a big difference as they opened Germany up late on.

Chadwick admits there was probably some frustration about Southgate’s approach to the Germany game, but he thinks it’s likely there will be a more attack-minded formation taking to the field against Ukraine.

Chadwick also expects we will see Grealish get a start for England this time, as there won’t be quite the same need to be cautious as there was against a team like Germany, who are, on paper at least, full of much higher quality players.

“For the first 70 minutes you probably wouldn’t call it a great performance, but in terms of its significance it was huge,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “Coming against Germany, a top team who we have a terrible record against in major tournaments, it’s a huge achievement.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has made a terrific impact for England at Euro 2020 despite limited playing time so far

“Everyone was probably moaning about the team selection again, but Southgate has come up trumps once again, making changes at the right time, and it ends up being a wonderful win for England.

“Now we take on Ukraine, and there’ll be huge expectations, rightly so, because we’ve put ourselves into a great position to go and reach the final of a major tournament.

“I think everyone was a bit disappointed not to see Grealish start, but Gareth went for a team to match up against the Germans, with Grealish coming on later against a tiring team and making a great impact on the game.

“I think it will be a slightly different team selection against Ukraine, perhaps going back to a 4-2-3-1 and looking to dominate possession and take the game to the opposition, so potentially Grealish might start that game.

“After the first four games, I think we’ve learned to trust Gareth with what he’s doing. It’ll be interesting to see if he stays with three at the back, but I think he could try a back four and try and take the game to Ukraine.”

