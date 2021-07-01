Menu

Erling Haaland Chelsea transfer viewed as “perfect” by Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly views Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as the perfect signing up front.

See below for the latest Chelsea transfer update regarding Haaland from Jan Age Fjortoft…

MORE: Chelsea confident of sealing Erling Haaland transfer

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United & Chelsea put on alert for potential £100m transfer after major development
Confirmed: Borussia Dortmund quietly release statement on Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer
Video: Declan Rice shows unreal passion as he desperately tries to join England celebrations despite injury

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season, and looks like he could play for almost any top club in the world.

Chelsea could really do with winning the race for his signature, however, as they look in need of an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner up front.

The west London giants have also been strongly linked with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski this summer.

More Stories Erling Haaland Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.