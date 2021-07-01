Erling Haaland Chelsea transfer viewed as “perfect” by Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly views Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as the perfect signing up front.

See below for the latest Chelsea transfer update regarding Haaland from Jan Age Fjortoft…

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season, and looks like he could play for almost any top club in the world.

Chelsea could really do with winning the race for his signature, however, as they look in need of an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner up front.

The west London giants have also been strongly linked with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski this summer.