Fabrizio Romano’s report on Man United’s next priority could disappoint some supporters

It finally looks like we will see an end to Man United’s chase for Jadon Sancho when the deal goes through soon, but their attention will immediately need to go onto the next big issue.

For many that will be signing a new centre-back to address the biggest issue in the current team, while there have been plenty of reports linking Raphael Varane with a move to Old Trafford.

According to Caught Offside’s sources talks have been ongoing and the player would like to move to Old Trafford, but this report from Fabrizio Romano does make you wonder if it will be possible:

Manchester United next priority will be Bruno Fernandes contract. After adding another top salary with Jadon Sancho, Man Utd board know they’ve to progress in discussions [already opened] with Bruno about a new agreement. ? #MUFC Updates expected this month. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2021

Tying Bruno Fernandes down to a new contract does make a lot of sense when you consider how important he is to the team, but balancing the wage budget could be tricky if Sancho is on a huge wage.

Recent reports indicated that he was “only” on £100k per week and you could easily see him getting three times that due to his form since arriving, but that could then make it difficult to sign Varane on top of that.

Time will tell if it’s possible or if United may need to go for a budget option in the defence as a result, but if that’s the case they will be banking on Sancho being good enough to help the team out-score the opposition every time as they conceded far too many soft goals last season.

Some of the fans may be disappointed in that when the links to Varane are strong, so it will be interesting to see how this turns out.