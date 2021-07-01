Former Spurs goalkeeper discusses whether Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic and his generation will be the best ever for the USMNT

The United States is on the verge of a golden generation, and so the question will be if the squad led by Chelsea FC’s Christian Pulisic will be better than the previous, which was led by Landon Donovan.

Spanish media outlet AS spoke to Brad Friedel, the former goalkeeper for Columbus Crew, Blackburn Rovers, Tottenham, the United States national team to discuss the young crop of players.

Friedel played with the previous generation, which had Landon Donovan, Pablo Mastroeni, DaMarcus Beasley, Cobi Jones, and Claudio Reyna. Nonetheless, the former goalkeeper stated that this young crop of players could be better than what they were in the past.

“Definitely. I think they are better developed than we were. We did not have the infrastructure in the United States that they have now. Football gets better, stronger, and bigger year after year, so I think they have all the free way to be better than us,” Friedel said.

Furthermore, Friedel touched on what it means to have various playing in Europe and how it helps the national team further improve.

“I think about the past because part of our great successes had Claudio playing for Sunderland and Manchester City and John O’Brien playing Ajax. When you have that quality of players, who can dominate and control the midfield, it also helps you control the games,” Friedel said.

“So having Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams now has them destined to be hugely successful. They are significant players in critical positions.”

The United States will look to clinch a spot in the World Cup next year as it wants to move past the black eye on not qualifying in 2018.