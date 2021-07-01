Menu

Haaland reacts to Sancho Manchester United transfer being a done deal

Alf-Inge Haaland has reacted to the news that the Jadon Sancho to Man Utd transfer is finally looking like being all but a done deal.

The father of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was clearly not too pleased to hear this particular piece of transfer news, as he responded to one of Fabrizio Romano’s tweets on the deal.

See below as Romano gives the Sancho transfer the ‘Here we go!’ treatment, with Haaland responding “fuck” and wishing the England international good luck with the move to Old Trafford…

Haaland and Sancho have formed a fine partnership at Dortmund, and it’s undoubtedly a blow for the Bundesliga giants to lose this promising young attacker.

One imagines they’ll have to worry about Haaland next, with Chelsea, Manchester City and other top clubs queuing up to sign the prolific Norway international.

