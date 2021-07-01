Harry Kane “knows” he will be leaving Tottenham for Manchester City, according to Spurs legend Teddy Sheringham.

The England international will currently be focusing primarily on Euro 2020 after finally getting off the mark in the tournament with a header in the 2-0 win over Germany on Tuesday.

Kane has shown himself to be one of the finest forwards in world football for many years now, but he’s yet to win any silverware in his time at Tottenham.

MORE: Manchester City to discuss terms with another England star

This will surely be a big worry for Spurs this summer, and Sheringham seems pretty convinced that the player has made up his mind about his next move.

Sheringham, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their European Championships 5-a-side Bet, said: “Without a doubt, for him to come out and say what he said a month ago, I think Harry’s gone. He’ll leave Tottenham this summer; he’s already left in his mind. In this day and age, you’d imagine he knows something.

“When I left Tottenham, I didn’t know anything about the situation at first. I knew that clubs were looking at me, but I didn’t know where I was going to go. I was lucky that Eric Cantona had left Manchester United and there was a space there for me; that was just good timing.

“I think that Harry Kane knows he’s going to Manchester City.

“They have got a lot of backing, a fantastic manager, some great players, and Kane’s even said he’d like to play with Kevin De Bruyne. He couldn’t make it any more obvious.

“He’s got to be joining them, and if he does, well it’s just the icing on the cake for that team.

“They create so many chances, they play the game the right way and they wear teams down, they need someone to just finish teams off and he’d be perfect for them.

“I don’t want to see him go, because of my connection to Tottenham, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. It’s a long way for Tottenham to get back to where Harry wants them to be, so I think it’s inevitable that he’s going to be leaving them this summer.”

Manchester City fans will hope this is accurate, as Kane seems absolutely ideal to come in as the long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, who recently left on a free transfer to Barcelona.

It could be a huge blow for Tottenham, however, especially if they lose such an important player to one of their big six rivals.