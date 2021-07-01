Jadon Sancho had previously pleaded with Marcus Rashford to help make his Man United transfer happen

We can all see that Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Man United has been in the works for years, but the time is finally right to get the deal over the line.

Man United have now reported that the deal has been agreed in principle on their official Twitter account so it’s clearly about to be confirmed, but it’s interesting to see how much he wanted the move to happen last year.

Our colleagues at Stretty News have quoted the Athletic as saying that Sancho even asked Marcus Rashford to have a word with Ed Woodward last summer to pay what was needed to make the move happen.

In hindsight that could actually make a lot of sense as he didn’t have a good start to his Dortmund campaign last season and it took him some time to get back up to speed, so perhaps it was just a case of his mind being elsewhere and it took some time to adjust.

In the end he still ended the season with 16 goals and 20 assists so it’s such an exciting signing for the Man United fans, and it will be fascinating to see what kind of difference he can make to the side next season.